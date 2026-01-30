Confident Group chairman CJ Roy found dead in Bengaluru, suicide suspected

A prominent real estate executive died on Friday after being found with a bullet injury at his central Bengaluru residence, even as income tax authorities conducted searches at locations linked to his construction company, a senior police officer said. CJ Roy is the founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group. (Instagram)

C.J. Roy, 57, chairman of the Confident Group, was found with bullet injuries at his bungalow in Langford Town, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Akshay Hakay.

Roy was rushed to a nearby private hospital before being shifted to the Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout, where he was pronounced “brought dead” by doctors.

The circumstances of his death are unclear.

Police said they are also investigating whether Roy shot himself.

Police officers said searches by the Income Tax Department were underway at multiple locations connected to the company.

The Confident Group is a real estate developer with operations in Bengaluru and several southern states, including Kerala.

The company has previously been subject to searches by the Income Tax Department in the past and has been involved in prolonged tax disputes. These matters include cases related to assessments and appeals before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and the Karnataka high court.

Roy, a native of Kochi in Kerala, was also associated with the Malayalam film industry. He produced films including the 2012 Mohanlal-starrer “Casanova.” The group also served as title sponsor for several seasons of the Malayalam television reality show “Bigg Boss Malayalam,” hosted by Mohanlal.