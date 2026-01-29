Bengaluru actor Mayur Patel faces police action after drunken driving incident

Kannada actor Mayur Patel is facing police action after allegedly triggering multiple road collisions while driving under the influence late at night in Bengaluru’s Domlur area, officials said. Mayur Patel has been booked after his car lost control and rammed into three to four vehicles, causing a series of accidents.

According to traffic police, the incident took place near the Command Hospital, where a high-speed Toyota Fortuner, reportedly driven by Patel, went out of control and crashed into several vehicles parked along the roadside, causing significant damage, news agency ANI reported.

Police said at least three to four parked vehicles were hit, including private cars owned by individuals named Srinivas and Abhishek, as well as a government vehicle. Residents in the area alerted the police control room, following which a Hoysala patrol team reached the spot.

The actor was taken into custody at the scene and subjected to a medical test, which confirmed alcohol consumption at the time of driving, officials said. Based on a complaint lodged by Srinivas, one of the affected vehicle owners, a case was registered at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station, the report stated.

Investigators also seized the Fortuner involved in the crashes and found that the vehicle did not have valid insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, a video clip circulating widely on social media shows Patel stepping out of the damaged vehicle and assuring onlookers that he would compensate for the losses caused in the incident.

Mayur Patel, who has appeared in Kannada films including Mani and Pepe, has been booked for offences related to rash and negligent driving. Police said further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from ANI)