'Why are you staying in Karnataka?': Bengaluru man confronts non-Kannada speaker over not learning Kannada

Bengaluru is once again at the centre of controversy, this time over a language imposition incident that has ignited discussions on social media. A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows a confrontation between a local resident and a non-Kannada speaker, raising questions about language and cultural respect in Karnataka. Viral video of a language confrontation in Bengaluru sparks mixed reactions.(X/@ManjuKBye)

A confrontation over language

In the viral video, a local man questions another individual about his inability to speak Kannada, despite having lived and worked in Karnataka for 12 years. The local accuses the non-Kannada speaker of being "disrespectful" to the local culture and language. The incident's date remains unclear, but its rapid spread has highlighted ongoing tensions surrounding language use in the state.

The video, shared by the user ManjuKBye, received significant attention, amassing over 49.5k views within a day. The accompanying caption read, “This is good. Question the lazy folks 12 years in Karnataka and have yet to understand and learn Kannada. That says only two things: zero curiosity and willingness to learn and arrogance toward local culture and language.”

Mixed reactions online

The video's reception has been divisive, with many condemning the local man's behaviour as an example of language imposition. "Why should he learn? Is forcing someone to learn a language the new criteria for moving to a different state?" questioned one user. Another added, "This is harassment on the streets. The guy filming this needs to be arrested," indicating a call for accountability regarding public confrontations.

Conversely, others supported the local’s stance. "He's saying there is no necessity; let's create the necessity," one comment read, while another user said, "You support Virat Kohli and he's part of RCB for 16 years. Ask him to learn Kannada, or else tell the RCB management not to retain him."

Another user articulated a more nuanced view, asking, "How does learning a language equate to respecting it?" This prompted further debate about the nature of language and respect, as one person reminded, "Don’t force anyone. Let people learn if they have a need. In northern parts, many metros have people speaking English; no one is forcing them to learn Hindi."

Ongoing language row

This incident comes on the heels of another viral video featuring a driver berating a toll booth employee for speaking Hindi at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

The employee defended himself by stating that Hindi is widely spoken across India, further intensifying discussions around linguistic identity and cultural expectations in the region.