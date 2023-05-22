Wife gets her husband’s name tattooed on her forehead, leaves netizens in splits

There are numerous ways to express love for your partner. From planning romantic dates to surprising them with thoughtful gifts, there are countless ways to showcase your affection. Now, a video featuring one such romantic gesture is going viral on social media. It shows a woman getting her husband’s name tattooed on her forehead. Many couldn’t believe their eyes and even said that it seemed fake. One individual wrote, “You don’t have to prove your love like this,” while another added, “Relax guys , they are just kidding, it’s not the real tattoo.”

Woman gets inked on the forehead.(Instagram/@king_maker_tattoo_studio)

“Tag your partner,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Instagram handle @king_maker_tattoo_studio. The tattoo studio is based in Bengaluru and has over 22,800 followers on Instagram. The video opens to show a woman sitting on a chair while a tattoo artist carefully applies a stencil of her husband’s name, Satish, to her forehead. As the video progresses, the artist uses the tattoo machine to fill the tattoo on woman’s forehead. The woman’s discomfort becomes evident as soon as the artist begins using the tattoo machine.

Watch the viral video right here:

Since being shared on March 18, the video has gone viral with over 12.5 million views and still counting. Many have also shared comments on the post

Here’s how some others reacted to the viral video:

“Two mins of silence for those who think that was real,” posted an Instagram user. Another commented, “So I have seen everything in this life now. I’m leaving this planet.” “Someone, please tell me it’s a lie,” added a third. A fourth wrote, “This means nothing but stupidity. True love doesn’t require to be proved, it should be felt by your care, affection, priority, being there no matter what, supporting, uplifting, understanding.” “Don’t have to prove true love with this type of foolishness,” joined a fifth. A sixth shared, “Please tell me this is fake. TELL ME IT’S FAKE PLEASE!!!” What are your thoughts on the video?

