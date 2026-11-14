Royal Enfield rider in Uttarakhand falls in front of wild elephant, survives after animal steps on him twice

A biker had a terrifying encounter with a wild elephant near Jolly Grant Airport on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway in Uttarakhand. After falling off his motorcycle, he was left on the road as the elephant stepped on him twice. People nearby made noise to drive the animal away, and the man managed to survive the close encounter. Uttarakhand video shows wild elephant stepping on biker twice. (Instagram/@rahuljoes)

The incident was captured in a video shared by Instagram user Rahul Joes, who said he arrived at the spot just as it happened.

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Video shows elephant stepping on fallen biker In the clip, the biker can be seen lying on the road as the elephant approaches him. The animal steps on him twice before moving away, while people nearby try to scare it off by making noise.

Sharing the video, Joes assured viewers that the man was safe. His caption read, "This guy is safe and we arrived at the scene just at this moment. Luckily this guy was saved. People made noise and elephant went away. Be careful on the highway near national park."

The video has left viewers shocked, with several expressing relief that the biker survived. Some also discussed the need to be careful around wild elephants.

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