Win Rs. 5,100 if you can finish this thali in Delhi in under 10 minutes. Watch

Foodie or not, looking at people attempting food challenges is always a fun and exhilarating watch. This viral food challenge video was recently posted to Facebook by a blogger/YouTuber who goes by the name Live Limitless. It was shot at a restaurant called Chaap Factory that is located in Rohini, Delhi.

It is a pure vegetarian restaurant and it offers a food challenge where a vegetarian thali worth Rs. 499 is served to the person who is willing to take the challenge. The thali contains a Baahubali naan which is pretty much dripping with butter. It also contains rumali roti, dal makhani, shaahi paneer and vegetarian chaap.

In this video, the man who took the challenge successfully completed it and secured the cash prize of Rs. 5,100. However, at the end of the video they made sure to return the money to the owner of the restaurant as a gesture of kindness. The taste of the food also seems to be pretty great according to the man who ate it.

Watch the viral food challenge here:

The video was posted on Facebook on January 11. It has gone all kinds of viral and received more than 3.2 million views and several shares. It has also received various comments from Facebook users who were quite surprised at the fact that the man was able to finish this huge thali.

“Winner winner chicken dinner,” commented an individual, referencing the tagline from a PUBG victory. “Yummy food, good job. Thumbs up jitne ke liye, congratulations!” posted another. “He was using a paint brush to apply butter on the naan,” observed another, during the making process of the naan. “Keep it up,” encouraged a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this food challenge video?