Wipro chairman Rishad Premji encourages people to talk about mental health with hard-hitting cartoon

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji took to X to urge people to break the taboo around mental health problems and talk about it. His post is complete with a hard-hitting cartoon that shows how it would have been “if physical diseases were treated like mental illness.”

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji's post has prompted people to share varied comments. (File Photo)

“We should relentlessly break barriers so that we talk about mental health with the same comfort we talk about our physical health. It’s ok to not be ok at times,” Premji wrote while sharing the creative.

The creative shows two situations where people are in physical pain or discomfort. However, the dialogues used in those situations are indicative of the stigmas that are attached to mental illnesses.

Take a look at this post on mental health:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 5,600 views. The share has also collected nearly 100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about Rishad Premji’s tweet?

“Very true, sir,” wrote an X user. “Makes sense,” added another. “Thanks for the wonderful message,” added a third.

About the cartoon:

The cartoon is a part of a series created by an artist who goes by Robot Hugs. It captures how people with mental illness are often advised to “take it easy” or “snap out of it”. Through the creations, the artist highlights how such comments harm a person instead of helping.

