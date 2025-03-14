‘Wish i had hair like that’: Prince William jokes about baldness while admiring woman’s red hair

Prince William, known for his witty sense of humour and frequent self-deprecating remarks about his thinning hair, once again had people laughing during his recent visit to the West Midlands, England. Prince William admired a woman's red hair during his West Midlands visit. (X/@tokkianami)

A lighthearted moment with locals

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales attended a referee training course conducted by The Football Association at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall. The initiative aims to recruit 1,000 referees from Black, Asian, and mixed heritage backgrounds.

While engaging with students and locals, Prince William's attention was caught by a woman with striking red hair. Clearly impressed, he exclaimed, "Look at your hair! It’s fantastic," before bursting into laughter. He then quipped, "Wish I had hair like that. I know, I’ve not a chance," adding to the amusement of those around him.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts to Prince William’s humour

A video capturing the lighthearted exchange was shared on social media platform X, where users praised the Prince’s good-natured personality.

One user commented, "Say what you want about William, but the man has a great sense of humour!"

Another wrote, “At least he embraces it. Love a man who can laugh at himself!”

Someone else noted, "This is why people like him. Very good sense of humour."

Another remarked, "At least he still has the best crown waiting for him," making a playful nod to his future as King.

Not the first hair joke

This is not the first time Prince William has poked fun at his receding hairline. Back in 2020, during the launch of his environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize, he joked, "I started this initiative about two years ago. Now, although it’s been about four years in the making, I ‘had hair’ when it started."

In 2017, while visiting a café run by a homeless charity, he playfully told a neighbouring hairstylist, "I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business."