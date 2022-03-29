Woman and little girl dance to Alia Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Gangubai Kathiawadi wave has taken social media by storm. Not only has the movie been a hit at the box office but also, its songs have given rise to many viral dance trends on Instagram and elsewhere. This video that has been shared on Instagram showcases a dance to Alia Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi that has been performed by a woman and an adorable little girl.

The video opens to show the woman and the little girl wearing matching attires - dressed from head to toe in black and white. The two break into a lovely dance that has been choreographed by the woman who has been identified as Anuradha Jha. The little girl also aces every single step and is named Esha Mishra who is a finalist on Super Dancer 4 that airs on Sony TV.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Meri jaan. Dancing with this super talented bacha @dance.esha.dance. What a beautiful song by @neetimohan18 @saregama_official.” Anuradha has also tagged actors Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari in the caption.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 8 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring the impeccable talent not only of the woman but also of the sweet little girl. It has also received more than a whopping 1.7 million views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I love her in Super Dancer.” “Waah beta mast, new looks, dressings, set, very very fine,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So sweet and flawless. God bless you beta ji, keep smiling.”

What are your thoughts on this dance video?