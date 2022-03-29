Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman and little girl dance to Alia Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi
trending

Woman and little girl dance to Alia Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a woman and a little girl named Esha Mishra dance to Alia Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Anuradha Jha and Esha Mishra dance to Alia Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi. (instagram/@anuradhajha_)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 05:31 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The Gangubai Kathiawadi wave has taken social media by storm. Not only has the movie been a hit at the box office but also, its songs have given rise to many viral dance trends on Instagram and elsewhere. This video that has been shared on Instagram showcases a dance to Alia Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi that has been performed by a woman and an adorable little girl.

The video opens to show the woman and the little girl wearing matching attires - dressed from head to toe in black and white. The two break into a lovely dance that has been choreographed by the woman who has been identified as Anuradha Jha. The little girl also aces every single step and is named Esha Mishra who is a finalist on Super Dancer 4 that airs on Sony TV.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Meri jaan. Dancing with this super talented bacha @dance.esha.dance. What a beautiful song by @neetimohan18 @saregama_official.” Anuradha has also tagged actors Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari in the caption.

Watch the video right here:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 8 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring the impeccable talent not only of the woman but also of the sweet little girl. It has also received more than a whopping 1.7 million views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I love her in Super Dancer.” “Waah beta mast, new looks, dressings, set, very very fine,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So sweet and flawless. God bless you beta ji, keep smiling.”

What are your thoughts on this dance video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt gangubai kathiawadi viral instagram dance
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP