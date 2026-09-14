Woman argues with cabin crew over flight delay, internet says: ‘Good thing she’s not a pilot’

A woman was filmed questioning cabin crew over a flight delay, asking why her aircraft could not land while other planes appeared to be doing so. The video, shared on Instagram, has drawn reactions online.

Woman questioning crew about a delayed flight. (Instagram/@_annieirl_)

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In the clip, the woman repeatedly asks the cabin crew for an explanation as another passenger records the exchange.

Woman questions crew over flight delay

The post was shared by Instagram user @annieirl. The caption criticised the woman’s reaction to the weather-related delay and said, “Kharab weather hai toh kya hua? Let's land! Mar hi toh sakte hain, bas?”

The caption also jokingly described the situation as an attempt to challenge “aviation, physics and common sense”, adding that the other passengers appeared to be calmly accepting the delay.

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Text displayed on the video reads, “Not all Indians but always an Indian.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the clip, the woman can be heard questioning the cabin crew about the delay. She asks why other aircraft are able to land while their aircraft cannot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, the woman can be heard questioning the cabin crew about the delay. She asks why other aircraft are able to land while their aircraft cannot. {{/usCountry}}

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“All other aircraft are able to land. Why is this particular airplane not able to land? Why is that? I want to know why,” she says.

While the woman appears frustrated by the situation, the video does not provide further details about the flight, its destination or the specific weather conditions at the time.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts to flight delay video

The video has drawn several critical and sarcastic comments from viewers. Many users pointed out that a passenger cannot determine whether an aircraft is safe to land based simply on whether another plane has managed to do so.

“If the pilot can't land the aircraft, then tell me no. I'll do it!” one person joked.

“Good thing she's not a pilot,” another comment read.

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“Give her a parachute and let her land wherever she wants,” a third person wrote.

“Too much education is also a problem nowadays,” another viewer commented.

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One person thanked the passenger who recorded the incident, writing, “Thanks for recording this on camera. If someone had told me a passenger was actually arguing about this, I honestly wouldn’t have believed it!”

Another viewer defended the cabin crew’s role, writing, “You’re sitting in the cabin; the pilot is carrying the responsibility. Know your place before questioning theirs. Respect the crew!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)