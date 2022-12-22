Woman asks people to remove photobomber in her pic, they come up with hilarious fixes

A woman got more than she bargained for when she took to her Twitter handle and requested her followers to help edit a stranger out of her photo enjoying the sub. The social media users obliged and came up with hilarious fixes. And the resulting images are such that they will leave you laughing hard.

“Can someone pls remove that guy in the background and let me enjoy my sub???” wrote Twitter user Harshita while sharing an image. The image shows Twitter user Harshita enjoying a sub at a cafe and a man who is standing near the ordering counter with a helmet.

Take a look at her Twitter post below:

can someone pls remove that guy in the background and let me enjoy my sub??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/KGJ6EsxNAg — Harshita :)) (@harshitasaratka) December 20, 2022

Since being posted two days ago on Twitter, the share has received nearly 5,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The tweet has also prompted many to come up with various fixes, and it is safe to say that they are hilarious.

Here are some hilarious fixes:

Among the vast sea of hilarious fixes, someone actually photoshopped the stranger out of her photo. To this, the Twitter user replied “Shukriya aapka (Thank you)” with a love-struck emoji.

