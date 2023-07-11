Woman balances 3 truck tyres on her back while doing a plank, people call her a 'beast'

Exercising can be a dreadful task for many. While several people try to maintain a daily workout routine and may even do a variety of exercises, it can still be a challenge to work out every day. And if you are someone who faces this hardship, we have a video that might give you the much-needed motivation. So, if you are wondering what is shown in the video, allow us to tell you. A woman was seen doing a plank with three truck tyres on her back. This video has left many people stunned. Several were also in praise of the woman's physical strength.

What is shown in the video?

Woman balances 3 truck tyres on her back while doing a plank,(Instagram/@imkavy)

The clip begins by showing Instagram user @imkavy in a plank position. As she is doing the plank, she has two massive truck tyres on her back. Then, within a few seconds, you can see two men picking up another tire and putting it on her back. As @imkavy shared the video, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "Hardest Plank Hold Challenge."

Watch the video of Kavy balancing three truck tyres while doing a plank here:

This video was shared on May 13. Since being posted, the video has raked up more than 14 million views. The clip also has over 1.1 million likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many people were stunned by her strength and shared comments on the post as well.

Check out what people had to say about this video:

An individual commented, "Crazy! You’re a beautiful beast!" A second added, "Oh my God, so powerful." A third shared, "Ohh kyaa baat hai, gajab hai yar believe hi nahi ho raha hai mujhe to (Ohh, I cannot believe you actually did this.) A fourth wrote, "Strong core, strong back." What do you think about this video?

