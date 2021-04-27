Woman cop rescues trespassing alligator from backyard pool in Florida

srimoyeeIn a shocking incident shared by the Facebook page of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Florida, an alligator was spotted at a resident’s backyard pool. The post, complete with two pictures, shows the alligator being rescued from the pool by an officer from the Sherriff’s office.

“Thinking about taking a swim on a Saturday? Make sure there isn't a gator inside the pool first! Deputy Heather Harris had to play lifeguard and kick this guy out of the pool. It's just another interesting day in Tampa Bay!” reads the caption. The pictures show Harris holding the alligator safely after rescuing it.

Take a look at the post:





Shared on April 24, the post has garnered over 2,200 reactions and more than 2,000 shares. People were shocked to see the alligator swimming inside the pool. While many thanked the deputy for rescuing the reptile, others expressed their concern regarding the situation.

“I always check for visitors before swimming. I’ve yet to have a gator but routinely have snakes!” wrote a Facebook user. “He was just enjoying a dip in the pool! No harm,” commented another. “Just a cute cuddly pool toy!” said a third.

