Netizens divided over woman’s dance to Lagaan’s Radha Kaise Na Jale at Times Square

Times Square in New York is a famous tourist destination known for its lively atmosphere. It attracts performers from all over the world who showcase their talents and entertain both locals and tourists. This is the reason why videos of people performing at Times Square often go viral. And this particular video is no different. It features a woman dancing energetically to the tunes of Radha Kaise Na Jale at Times Square. The song is from the film Lagaan and is picturised on actors Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan sang the song. Javed Akhtar wrote the song’s lyrics, while AR Rahman composed it.

Woman tapping her feet energetically to Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh’s Radha Kaise Na Jale at Times Square in New York.(Instagram/@samadnya.k)

The video was shared on Instagram by New York-based dancer Samadnya. While sharing the video, she wrote, “I had the most wholesome encounter so far, as it turned out, I just had to stay confident and keep dancing. Their reaction makes me want to go out there and push myself out of my comfort zone!”

The video opens to show Samadnya, dressed in a top and palazzo, dancing her heart out at New York’s Times Square. As the video progresses, two women passing by are captivated by her performance and pause to watch her perform. As the video goes on, Samadnya continues to showcase her dance skills, completely immersed in the music and the moment. The text overlay on the video reads, “I was dancing in public and this happened.”

Watch the viral video featuring Samadnya’s dance here:

Since being shared three days ago on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 2.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts. While some appreciated the beauty of the dance, others raised concerns about the inconvenience caused by obstructing people’s paths.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Many were not impressed with the woman dancing at Times Square, with some expressing discontent about the obstruction caused. An Individual posted, “The dance is beautiful, but it may be disrespectful and interrupting as you are in the way of many people who might be in a hurry.” “Never dance in someone’s way. Let’s start with that,” added another. A third commented, “I fail to understand what is the fun in obstructing like this.” “Omg you gotta really respect a public place! You could record your talent in a suitable place that’s appreciated! This is not something you gotta be proud of,” expressed a fourth.

Some even praised her dance at Times Square. “I am loving the choreography,” wrote an individual. Another shared, “Beautifully done.” “Beautiful,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Hey I saw you in New York while you were shooting this. It’s amazing.” “Amazing! Love it,” commented a fifth.

