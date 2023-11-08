Woman dances at Canadian airport to welcome boyfriend. Watch

There are several videos of people expressing their love in a grand manner. And now, a video of a woman going above and beyond to express her love for her long-distance boyfriend has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the woman dancing at an airport to welcome her partner, who just landed in Canada.

Snapshot of the woman dancing to welcome her boyfriend. (Instagram/@_nikishah)

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle _nikishah. The clip opens to show the man at the airport with a trolley of luggage. As he is making his way out, a few men hand him roses. He is then greeted by his girlfriend, who can be seen donning a long skirt and a blouse.

As the man stands in front of her, the woman can be seen dancing to the song Raataan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah. Many onlookers can be seen giving the woman surprised looks.

Watch _nikishah dancing at the airport here:

This post was shared just a few days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has gained more than 3.3 million views. The share also has numerous likes.

This isn't the first time that someone was seen dancing at an airport. Earlier, a group of people were seen doing Garba at Mumbai airport. The video was shared on X by Nikhil Chinapa. The 45-second video shows a group of people forming a big circle and dancing to the tunes of the song Chogada. Many people can also be seen looking at the people who are dancing and recording them.

