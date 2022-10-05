People break into Garba dance at the Mumbai airport, Anand Mahindra reacts to viral Twitter video

Finally here, the nine-day celebration of Navratri is being celebrated across the nation with great zeal and fervour. Guess what else goes along with it? Garba dance - to absolutely revel in the spirit of the festivities. Several airports in India have been seeing impromptu Garba dance performances and people simply joining in these celebrations. The latest addition to that list is the Mumbai International Airport. Recently, a video of this phenomenon has been shared on Twitter in the form of a video by DJ Nikhil Chinapa. In the caption to this video, he also proceeded to take the verified Twitter handle of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. It has 1.17 lakh followers on it.

The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Breaking news: this is happening at Mumbai Airport right now.” Though the video is brief, one gets to see just how much fun the people who can be seen in the frame, are having. The video has been shared on the Twitter handle of DJ Nikhil Chinapa who has over 1.9 billion dedicated followers on the social media platform.

Watch the video right here:

Anand Mahindra has also posted this video and written a heartfelt Dussehra wish along with it. “The world’s talking about how the Indian economy is a shining light. It’s not just our economy. The light also comes from our readiness to dance. Even as some countries wage war, we celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Dussehra everyone,” it reads.

Shared on October 4, this video has received over 7.37 lakh views on it as of now. In the replies to the tweet, one person shared a video of what they saw at the Bengaluru airport recently.

Last Thursday on Bengaluru Airport. pic.twitter.com/DPIWfcZuN8 — Mukesh (@mukeshkumar024) October 4, 2022

"The spirit of the festivals is upon us in full swing! Thank you, Nikhil, for joining in the fun and festivities. Wishing you a joyous festive season and we hope to continue celebrating with you soon again," wrote the official handle of the Mumbai airport on Twitter. "Such a beautiful sight. That's India, that's our celebration, that's our culture, that's our happiness!" posted another.