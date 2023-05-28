Home / Trending / Woman dances her heart out to Haryanvi song DJ Pe Matkungi, video goes viral

Woman dances her heart out to Haryanvi song DJ Pe Matkungi, video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
May 28, 2023 12:29 PM IST

The viral video shared on Instagram features a woman dancing energetically to the Haryanvi song DJ Pe Matkungi.

Social media has made it incredibly easy for people to explore desired content. With just a few clicks and the right keywords, individuals can dive into vast content that interests them. And if you just entered keywords to watch dance videos, then you may find this particular video interesting. It shows a woman dancing energetically to the Haryanvi song DJ Pe Matkungi.

Woman's high-energy dance to the Haryanvi song DJ Pe Matkungi wows people.
Woman’s high-energy dance to the Haryanvi song DJ Pe Matkungi wows people. (Instagram/@3ddanceacademyjaipur )

The video, shared on the Instagram page 3D Dance Academy Jaipur, shows artist Tannu Verma dancing to the beats of Haryanvi song DJ Pe Matkungi. Her moves and on-point expressions keep people hooked to their screens until the very end of the clip. Renuka Panwar sang the song while Rakesh Majreya penned its lyrics. The song, composed by Aman Jaji, was picturised on Pranjal Dahiya and Mandeep Mani.

Watch the viral dance video right here:

Since being shared on March 8, the video has raked up more than 3.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people have said about the viral video:

An individual posted, “Good.” “Marvellous,” shared another. A third commented, “Nice moves.” “Best dance,” expressed a fourth. A fifth remarked, “Super cute.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

