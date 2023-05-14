Home / Trending / Woman’s impromptu dance to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar lights up a platform in Mumbai. Watch

Woman’s impromptu dance to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar lights up a platform in Mumbai. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
May 14, 2023 03:23 PM IST

The video shared on Instagram features a woman dancing to the song Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar on a platform in Mumbai.

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos that capture people breaking into dance in public places. Whether it’s a lively flash mob taking over a crowded square, a group of friends bursting into dance in a park, or an individual grooving to the music on the street, these videos bring joy and entertainment to our screens. One such video that is gaining traction on social media features a woman breaking into an impromptu dance to the catchy beats of Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar at a platform in Mumbai. Her infectious energy and dance moves may have you tapping your feet along with her.

Woman dances to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar on a platform in Mumbai. (Instagram/@_theshreyasingh_official)

“Mumbai jaadunagri hai bhai,” wrote Instagram user Shreya Singh while sharing a video on the meta-owned platform. The video shows Shreya in a black top, matching trousers and sneakers dancing to the tunes of Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar at a platform in Mumbai. Her moves, on-point expressions, and overall vibe is immaculate.

Watch the dance video right here:

Since being shared on April 20, the video has accumulated over 9.4 lakh views. It has also received over 65,400 likes and a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

“Fantastic,” posted an individual. Another added, “Wow.” “Outstanding Shreya,” commented a third. Many even dropped love-struck and fire emoticons in the comments section.

