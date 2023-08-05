Woman dances in the middle of crowded gaming arcade

A video of a woman dancing in the middle of a gaming arcade was posted on Instagram. Digital content creator Saheli Rudra shared the video that shows her dancing to a peppy tune. The image shows a woman dancing in a gaming arcade. (Instagram/@_sahelirudra_)

“End miss mat krna [Don’t miss the end],” Rudra posted as she shared the video. The video opens to show her standing in a room surrounded by different gaming machines. Soon she starts dancing to the song Obsessed as people around her keep staring. The video ends on a funnily sweet note with a kid interrupting her dance.

Take a look at this video showing a woman dancing in a gaming arcade:

The video was shared last month on July 25. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 1.2 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the post has gathered more than 4,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video of a woman dancing in a gaming arcade?

“Ye konsa style hai [What kind of style is this],” asked an Instagram user. “Superb. Amazing. Lovely,” shared another. “How cute is that kid at the end,” added a third. “Super dance,” wrote a fourth. A few also shared laughing out loud or clapping emoticons to showcase their reactions.

About the song

Obsessed is a song by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. The song has turned into a rage on social media as many are using it while creating various videos, including actor Vicky Kaushal.