Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed

A picture of a horse wearing cut-up denim jeans has caught the attention and impressed many on Twitter. What’s interesting is the story behind the horse’s fashion choices.

Twitter user Ben Voytas shared the picture of the horse on his handle. He mentioned in his caption that the horse had a wound on its leg and in order to keep flies at bay, his wife came up with a genius DIY solution.

“My wife’s horse has a problem with flies bothering his leg wound so she harnessed her Doctoral degree and fashioned him jean suspenders,” Voytas wrote in his tweet. The image shared along with the tweet shows the horse in the special ‘attire’.

My wife's horse has a problem with flies bothering his leg wound so she harnessed her Doctoral degree and fashioned him jean suspenders…





The tweet, since being posted, has collected over 45,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets. The idea has left many impressed and several people have posted their reactions in the comments section of the tweet.

“I want to see the video of the horse catching up with the other horses. The looks on their faces!” joked an individual. “What a discussion this will be amongst the other horses in the yard. He looks almost as embarrassed as my dog did when she had to wear diapers. She would have such a sad look on her face and didn't want to be bothered. She would stay hidden under my bed,” added another.

A few others tweeted about this…

Finally someone answered that





“This made my whole week. The level of adorable is almost too much,” wrote a Twitter user. “Horses should wear jeans stockings more often. Looks surprisingly fashionable,” added another.

What do you think about this tweet?

