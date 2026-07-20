Woman gets emotional after Indian Army personnel help push her stranded EV to charging station. Watch

An Indian Army personnel is being widely praised on social media after helping a woman whose electric vehicle (EV) ran out of battery before she could reach a charging station. Vlogger Deepika Sharma shared the incident in a now-viral Instagram video, recalling how what began as a routine drive turned into an unforgettable experience because of an army personnel's kindness.

Social media users applauded the army personnel’s gesture. (Instagram/@deepika_sharma_sidana)

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In the clip, Sharma said that she had started her journey with around 60% battery in her EV, believing it would be enough to reach her destination. However, she said that she miscalculated the remaining range. As the battery level dropped to 10%, she began looking for a charging station. But by the time she finally located a charging point, the battery had fallen to just 2%, leaving her stranded before she could plug in the vehicle.

In the video, Sharma said that she approached an Indian Army personnel to ask for directions to the nearest charging station. Instead of simply pointing her in the right direction, the soldier stepped in to help.

She revealed that the army personnel walked alongside the vehicle and helped push it all the way to the charging station while she remained inside to steer. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Sharma became emotional while recording the moment and thanked him for helping her despite the sweltering heat.

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{{^usCountry}} The assistance did not end there. Sharma said the soldier stayed with her for nearly 30 minutes until the EV had enough charge to continue the journey. She added that he later escorted her out of the area on his scooter to ensure she could drive safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assistance did not end there. Sharma said the soldier stayed with her for nearly 30 minutes until the EV had enough charge to continue the journey. She added that he later escorted her out of the area on his scooter to ensure she could drive safely. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling the experience unforgettable, Sharma saluted the Indian Army and said the army personnel stood by her even though running out of battery had been her own mistake.

"Some heroes don't wear capes-they wear the Indian Army uniform. Today, I found myself stranded after my EV ran out of charge. It was my mistake, and I honestly didn't know what to do," she wrote in the caption of the post.

"Then Mr. Narendra from the Indian Army stepped in without hesitation. He helped push my car to the charging station and stayed there until he was sure I was safe and could continue my journey. Mr. Narendra, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, patience, and selfless help. I'll never forget what you did for me today. This reel is a small token of gratitude-to you and to every member of the Indian Army who serves the nation with courage and humanity," she added.

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Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral, with many social media users applauding the army personnel's gesture.

"Salute to the Indian Army.. after a long time I heard this kind gesture from one person to another person otherwise it's really very difficult to find such kind of people," one user commented.

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Another wrote, "A salute to the Gentleman in Uniform. They are always there to help. Really great of him helping you but to help him rest a while and making him sit behind the steering wheel you would have pushed the car for a while or at least offered this proposal but I know he wouldn't have accepted the request."

"Hats off to such gentleman," a third user commented.