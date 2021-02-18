Woman gets trapped under moving train in Haryana. Watch how she escapes unhurt

A woman saved herself from getting run over by lying down on the railway track beneath a moving train. A video of the scary incident left people with thoughts after it was shared on Twitter by ANI. The incident took place in Haryana's Rohtak.

The video shows the woman lying still on the track as the train passes over her. After the train moves on, people standing nearby help her to get up. The clip ends with her walking away, thankfully unharmed.

ALSO WATCH | Woman gets trapped under moving train in Haryana: Watch how she survives

﻿

Alongside the video, ANI also shared a caption explaining the incident. “A woman saved her life by lying down on a railway track in Haryana's Rohtak after she got trapped beneath a moving train. The train was earlier on standby, awaiting a signal. She allegedly tried to cross it by going under when the train began to move suddenly,” they wrote.

#WATCH | A woman saved her life by lying down on a railway track in Haryana's Rohtak after she got trapped beneath a moving train. The train was earlier on standby, awaiting a signal. She allegedly tried to cross it by going under when the train began to move suddenly (17.02) pic.twitter.com/kkuY1jtihm — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Though people were happy that the woman escaped unharmed, many wrote that she should be punished for risking her life.

“Hopefully she was presented before the magistrate for this seriously illegal thing,” wrote a Twitter user. “I’m happy she’s ok but she should be punished,” shared another.