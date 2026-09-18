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Woman goes from earning 22,000 in private sector to 90,000 in government job: ‘I was handling a huge workload’

Mansi, a Delhi resident, transitioned from a ₹22,000 salary in her private job to ₹90,000 in a government role.

Updated on: Sep 18, 2026, 09:16:13 IST
By Sanya Jain
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A Delhi-based woman has reflected on her journey from earlier earning 22,000 in a private sector job to her current salary of approximately 90,000 per month in a government job. The woman, named Mansi, shared an Instagram video where she opened up about how much she earned in the month of August as a government employee and a part-time content creator.

Earnings in August

A Delhi woman reveals how much she earned from her government job and part-time content creation. (Instagram/@_misshka)
A Delhi woman reveals how much she earned from her government job and part-time content creation. (Instagram/@_misshka)

Mansi claimed that she earned a total of 1.56 lakh in the month of August. The Delhi woman, who posts under the Instagram handle @_misshka, said that 66,000 of this figure came from brand deals.

(Also read: ₹23 LPA shares why public sector jobs are better than MNCs: 'Expenses rarely cross 15,000/month'">PSU employee earning 23 LPA shares why public sector jobs are better than MNCs: 'Expenses rarely cross 15,000/month')

In the month of August, she closed brand deals with five prominent brands, including Pears and Inde Wild. She earned anywhere from 9,000 to 15,000 for each collaboration, which brought her total earnings for the month to 66,000.

In total, the Delhi woman earned 1.56 lakh in the month of August through content creation and her job.

From private to government job

In the caption, the Delhi woman reflected on her journey from earning just 22,000 per month to earning more than four times that amount. She also said how the low pay in her previous private job was compounded by a huge workload.

(Also read: Is 7 LPA government job better than 50 LPA private one? Tweet sparks chatter)

“I used to work in a private job where I earned 22K in hand while handling a huge workload,” she revealed.

“Looking back, I realize I’ve come a long way, and this is just the beginning,” Mansi added.

She concluded her post by saying that she wants to grow more. “I want to keep working hard, keep growing, and do so much better in the years ahead. Thank you for being part of this journey,” she said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Jain

Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience -- from viral videos to human interest copies that spark a conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and finding newsworthy angles in viral content. She writes about a wide range of topics, from business leaders and social issues to everyday people and internet trends. She enjoys speaking to content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs and turning their experiences and stories into engaging, relatable articles.

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