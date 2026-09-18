Woman goes from earning 22,000 in private sector to 90,000 in government job: ‘I was handling a huge workload’

A Delhi-based woman has reflected on her journey from earlier earning ₹22,000 in a private sector job to her current salary of approximately ₹90,000 per month in a government job. The woman, named Mansi, shared an Instagram video where she opened up about how much she earned in the month of August as a government employee and a part-time content creator.

Earnings in August

A Delhi woman reveals how much she earned from her government job and part-time content creation. (Instagram/@_misshka)

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Mansi claimed that she earned a total of ₹1.56 lakh in the month of August. The Delhi woman, who posts under the Instagram handle @_misshka, said that ₹66,000 of this figure came from brand deals.

(Also read: ₹23 LPA shares why public sector jobs are better than MNCs: 'Expenses rarely cross ₹15,000/month'">PSU employee earning ₹23 LPA shares why public sector jobs are better than MNCs: 'Expenses rarely cross ₹15,000/month')

In the month of August, she closed brand deals with five prominent brands, including Pears and Inde Wild. She earned anywhere from ₹9,000 to ₹15,000 for each collaboration, which brought her total earnings for the month to ₹66,000.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Mansi noted that she is only a part-time content creator and also has a full-time government job. Her job pays her a salary of ₹90,000 per month. She did not specify the exact nature of her job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Mansi noted that she is only a part-time content creator and also has a full-time government job. Her job pays her a salary of ₹90,000 per month. She did not specify the exact nature of her job. {{/usCountry}}

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In total, the Delhi woman earned ₹1.56 lakh in the month of August through content creation and her job.

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From private to government job

In the caption, the Delhi woman reflected on her journey from earning just ₹22,000 per month to earning more than four times that amount. She also said how the low pay in her previous private job was compounded by a huge workload.

(Also read: Is 7 LPA government job better than 50 LPA private one? Tweet sparks chatter)

“I used to work in a private job where I earned ₹22K in hand while handling a huge workload,” she revealed.

“Looking back, I realize I’ve come a long way, and this is just the beginning,” Mansi added.

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She concluded her post by saying that she wants to grow more. “I want to keep working hard, keep growing, and do so much better in the years ahead. Thank you for being part of this journey,” she said.