Woman goes to a cat shelter. Watch how her day goes and which catto she adopts

This video has been shared on Instagram by the page named Cats Doing Things, shows how a woman goes to a cat shelter and adopts one of the cats there.
The woman with the cat she finally adopted after spending a day at the cat shelter as shown in this Instagram video. (tiktok/@katie.anastasiou)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 10:16 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are a fan of cat videos that are found in plenty on the Internet, then you have found yourself just at the right place. This video that has recently been posted on the Instagram page named Cats Doing Things, shows the adoption journey of a furry feline. It also additionally shows a whole day that a woman and her partner spent at a cat shelter.

The text inserted in the video reads, “Come adopt a cat with us.” The video then continues to show the whole day that the woman and her partner spend at the cat shelter and the things that happened while they were there. The many cats in this video will most definitely bring a smile to your face and also make your day.

The cat video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Catto heaven.” The video has been originally shared on TikTok and has later been reposted on Instagram. It was posted by a user who goes by the handle @katie.anastasiou. The video event shows a section of cats who are visually impaired or disabled in some way and have especially made everyone's day brighter with their very presence.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around 12 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop repeatedly going ‘aww’ at this cat video. It has also received more than 2.3 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “To those who provide these shelters, bless you.” “It's the kittyland love centre,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Omg I need to go here.” The comment was accompanied by a crying face emoji.

What are your thoughts on this video that shows a lot of cats?

