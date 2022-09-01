Woman handpicks popcorn kernels so pet dog can eat during movie night. Watch

Pet parents often go the extra mile in order to make sure that their adorable fur babies have absolutely no problem while they do things that they love. Though sometimes it might mean that the human needs to do something extremely tiresome or time consuming. Just like in this particular dog video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for the cutest of reasons. The video opens to show how a human can be seen handpicking some kernels of popcorn. It becomes quite interesting for viewers to watch as there is no particular reason that someone would spend time doing that, unless of course, their cute dog is involved. The video then progresses to show how this pet mom’s cute pooch can be seen waiting right below the kitchen counter where she is making the popcorn.

“Just a really good boy…hoping for movie suggestions? He’d also love some company,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable dog video on Instagram. The caption also includes the emoji of a tub of popcorn. It then proceeds to show how the dog eats the popcorn from his ‘movie night hoodie’ which is the cutest thing ever. The video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to the dog named Myko. The cute dog has over 1.56 lakh devoted followers on the page that shares its daily adventures in the form of photos and videos.

Watch it here:

Shared over a week ago, the dog video has received over 2.24 lakh likes as of now.

“I want to join, he is so cute,” commented an Instagram user. While some people asked the pet mom what kind of popcorn she was giving the dog, she made sure to comment with, “Always check with your vet first. We do air popped, no toppings at all. Only as a treat and in small quantities.”