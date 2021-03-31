Home / Trending / Woman helps kids find their football from her garden, gets a sweet surprise at her door
Woman helps kids find their football from her garden, gets a sweet surprise at her door

The second picture shows a letter written by the children where they addressed Sud as ‘Dear Miss Lady’.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The image shows the sweet surprise left by the kids.(Twitter/@dolly_sud)

A heartwarming post about a sweet gesture shown by some kids has won the hearts of tweeple and may win yours too. The post shared by Twitter user Dolly Sud details how three kids thanked her after she helped them find their football. The post includes pictures of the sweet surprise left by the children in front of Sud’s doorstep.

The first picture of the post shows a letter and some chocolates lying on the ground. The second picture shows a letter written by the children where they addressed Sud as ‘Dear Miss Lady’. If that doesn’t melt your heart we don’t know what will.

We won’t give away the story, so take a look at the post:

Shared on March 28, the post has garnered over 73,400 likes and tons of comments. People were delighted to see the sweet gesture by the kids. While some lauded the parents of the children, others expressed how wonderful human beings the children will grow up to be.

What are your thoughts on this sweet post?

