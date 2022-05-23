Woman helps street dog cross the road so she can go hug her human friend. Watch

The effective and brilliant ways in which one gets to see and encounter humanity every single day, can probably never be praised enough. Just like in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for all the right reasons. The video involves a street dog and a kind woman who helps her cross the road out of sheer unconditional love for the pooch.

There is a good chance that this video will not only bring a smile to your face but also make the rest of your day. It opens to show a street dog named Betty. The video has been recorded by a person who often sees this street dog and is friends with her as well. They were waiting on the other side of the road as the dog tried her level best to cross it without getting herself in danger. And this is the sweetest point of the video that has been winning hearts all over a Instagram.

An unknown woman makes her way to this adorable dog and guides her through the traffic so that she can make her way to the other side safely. This gesture of kindness and humanity has made people smile and commend her on this sweet little act of service towards the doggo. “If you see around yourself, you will see some kindness. I love stray animals but when I see other people show kindness towards stray animals, there is a different level of happiness that I have.”

Watch the video right here:

The cute dog video has been shared on Instagram on May 10. It has received over 3.4 lakh views and raked in several comments from people who love dogs and puppies. They couldn’t stop praising the kindness on part of this woman.

“I always helps strays to cross the road whenever I can,” commented an Instagram user. “The best thing I have seen today, bless you and the baby dog and the other girl,” posted another. Another individual wrote, “Purest level of happiness to see such people.”

What are your thoughts on this video that showcases kindness towards a stray dog?

