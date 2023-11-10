close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Woman inspired by stretch marks on her body creates stunning artwork with it

Woman inspired by stretch marks on her body creates stunning artwork with it

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 10, 2023 09:36 PM IST

After the woman's video went viral, it tugged at the heartstrings of many. Watch the video here.

One can gain artistic inspiration from almost anything, and for this woman, the stretch marks on her body ignited her creativity to make stunning paintings and patterns. Since she shared a video explaining the story behind her designs, her artwork has gone viral on social media and won the hearts of many.

Sarah-Elaine Fritch makes art using stretch marks. (Instagram/@Sarah-Elaine Fritch)
Sarah-Elaine Fritch makes art using stretch marks. (Instagram/@Sarah-Elaine Fritch)

The video was shared on Instagram by Sarah-Elaine Fritch. In the clip, she says, "Everything started when I found out I was pregnant. As my body grew, stretch marks started to appear. Although I felt insecure about this, I started to lean into it and created a pattern based off of stretch marks. This really helped me process how I was feeling. And it helped me to accept how our bodies grow and change over time." (Also Read: Nepali women transform corn husk into remarkable artwork through recycling)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the video, you can see the woman outlining the stretch marks over her body and using a pen. She then uses the traced patterns to paint on canvases. Not only that, but she also turns her designs into digital prints and makes clothes from them.

Watch the video shared by Sarah-Elaine Fritch here:

This post was shared just a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered close to three million views and numerous likes. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "OMG, this is simply a gorgeous idea! My even younger self would have loved to see someone talk about their stretch marks this way."

A second commented, "Wow. That hit me right where it needed to. That’s just, wow. I’ve never thought of it like that."

A third shared, "What a beautiful model of embracing change and sharing your creative gifts! This brings tears to my eyes!"

"This is amazing! I've had stretch marks for years and I've always been so insecure about them, but this makes me feel better about them," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "I really love this. What a beautiful concept and beautiful art."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out