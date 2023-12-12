Woman loses 6.7 crore diamond ring in Ritz Paris, finally found it in...

A €750,000 (approximately ₹6.7 crore) diamond ring went missing from its owner's hotel room at the Ritz in Paris and was later located in an unlikely location. As per reports, a Malaysian businesswoman told Paris police that her ring had vanished from the table in her hotel room while she went shopping. She feared a hotel employee had taken it.

The woman filed a complaint with Paris police after her ring went missing. (Unsplash)

Soon after her complaint was filed, the police and the hotel staff started to search the costly ring, and it was finally located in a vacuum cleaner bag. (Also Read: Taylor Swift's $12,000 Diamond ring goes missing at the 2023 VMAs)

"Thanks to the careful search work of security agents, the ring was found. Our client is happy with this news. We would like to thank the Ritz Paris employees who were involved in this research and who work every day with integrity and professionalism," Ritz told Le Parisien. The hotel further emphasised that the ring's disappearance was not the result of theft, despite the guest's initial concerns.

The guest's lawyers, Robin Binsard and Rebecca Childs, also said to Le Parisien, “We thank the police and the hotel teams who carried out the necessary investigations in record time.”

Ritz Paris also tried to compensate the woman with three nights' worth of stay at the hotel, however, she declined.