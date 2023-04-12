Home / Trending / Woman measures pizza, claims she received smaller size. Twitter reacts

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 12, 2023 05:04 PM IST

The woman’s Twitter post about measuring pizza has prompted people to share various reactions.

Have you ever ordered a certain food item and got the lingering suspicion that it is lesser than what you are supposed to get? Then you may relate to what this woman did when she thought that the 10-inch pizza she ordered looked smaller. She took a measuring tape and measured it. Her post about that has now left people chuckling and also sparked chatter on Twitter.

The woman shared this picture of someone measuring a pizza with a measuring tape.(Twitter/@shubhibhatia03)
“Ordered a 10 inch pizza they sent me an 8 inch,” she wrote. She also posted an image that shows her measuring the pizza using a measuring tape. While replying to her own post, she also added, “Everyone saying the measurement tape is dirty and rusted - I know that. It is not actually touching the pizza. I am not stupid.”

Take a look at the post showing the picture of the pizza:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated more than 88,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 1,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Yeh kaun check karta hai [Who checks this],” posted a Twitter user. “Itna toh main audit karte waqt bhi check nahi karta [I don’t even check this much while doing audit],” shared another. “Itna measurements kon karta hai [Who measures so much?],” asked a third. To which, the original poster replied, “I am very very diligent haan.” A fourth wrote, “They thought no one would check it.” While replying to one comment, the OP also added that they got a partial refund for the pizza.

viral twitter
