Woman meets pup after 40 days of cancer treatment, it smothers her with kisses

The love between a human and their pet is hard to describe in words. On the Internet, one can find several videos showcasing the beautiful bonds between humans and their pets. A recent inclusion to the list of such videos involves a woman and her puppy. There is a possibility you may experience goosebumps after watching the clip.

“After 40 days of cancer treatment Maria is reunited with her pup!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The video opens to show the woman on a wheelchair heading towards a door. As she nears the door, she sees her puppy being brought in to meet her. She takes the furry creature in her arms and starts to sob lightly. The puppy smothers the woman with many kisses. Their reunion is indeed all things heart.

Take a look at this adorable clip which may tug at your heartstrings:

The video was shared over 10 hours ago. Since then, it has been viewed more than 63,000 times. It has also evoked many amazing reactions from netizens.

“That's so sweet! There's so much love there. I really hope Maria is going to beat cancer!” wrote one Twitter user. “Watching that over and over again,” commented another. “Such a beautiful reunion,” remarked a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

