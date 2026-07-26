Woman orders cheesy momos, gets 20 refund and thoughtful note after restaurant runs out of item

A restaurant has earned praise online after a customer found a handwritten note and a ₹20 refund inside her food parcel when one of the items she had ordered was unavailable. Instead of quietly replacing the item or cancelling the order, the restaurant explained the change and refunded the price difference in cash.

The thoughtful gesture has won praise on social media. (Instagram/@thesweetcravings_byshriya)

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Instagram user Shriya shared the video with the caption, “The smallest gestures leave the biggest impression.”

In the video, Shriya explains that she had ordered cheesy momos, but the restaurant had run out of them. Instead, it sent normal crunchy momos along with a ₹20 refund inside the parcel.

The text on the video reads, "When a restaurant actually cares about its customers."

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The food package also carries a handwritten message that reads, "Cheesy momos were out of stock, so we sent normal crunchy ones. ₹20 refunded inside the parcel. Thank you."

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{{^usCountry}} The small gesture impressed many viewers, with several saying that good customer service often lies in such thoughtful details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The small gesture impressed many viewers, with several saying that good customer service often lies in such thoughtful details. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the Instagram post below:

Internet praises the restaurant's honesty

The video attracted plenty of reactions from Instagram users, many of whom appreciated the restaurant's approach.

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One person wrote, "We all should support such businesses." Another commented, "So nice of them." A third said, "That's so cute."

Some users added humorous remarks. One wrote, "Cheese may be out of stock, but loyalty is fully stocked." Another joked, "Literal cashback."

Others said they preferred this approach over silently replacing an order. "It's better to give a cashback of ₹20. If they hadn't, I would have got the whole amount refunded," one user commented.

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A few people shared similar experiences from their own orders. "I got naan instead of rumali roti, then got a ₹30 refund. But the sabzi was inedible with naan. What should I do?" one person wrote.

Not everyone was in favour of replacements without permission. "I prefer a refund, not a replacement without my permission," one user said. Another joked, "What if I order chicken biryani and they send aloo biryani with a ₹20 cashback?"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)