Woman performs a handstand on a moving helicopter before diving into a lake

A woman’s incredible stunt of doing a handstand on a moving helicopter was shared on social media. A video shows how she also dives into a lake after performing the handstand. Ellie Smart, who is known for diving from unusual places, shared her video on her personal page.

The image shows a woman doing a handstand on a flying helicopter. (Instagram/@ellietsmart)

“World’s first handstand from a helicopter,” she wrote as she shared the video. The clip opens to show her inside the helicopter flying above a waterbody. Within moments, she does a handstand by balancing herself on top of one of the landing skids of the aircraft. She then dives into the lake below with absolutely perfection.

Take a look at this video of the woman’s daredevil stunt:

The video was posted last month. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.8 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Instagram users react to the video?

“How many times did you measure the length to the propellers?” asked an Instagram user. “I’d be more afraid of getting my foot chopped off than jumping off the helicopter,” added another. “That’s some next-level grip strength,” expressed a third. “So epic,” wrote a fourth.