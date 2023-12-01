Woman performs push-ups with soldiers in sub-zero temperatures, says it was an honour

A video of a woman doing push-ups with a soldier was shared on social media. The video captures her competing with an army official in an area covered with knee-deep snow.

Snapshot of the woman doing pushups with the soldier. (Instagram/@Neha Bangia)

Fitness coach and Instagram user Neha Bangia shared the video. She also added a descriptive caption along with her it. “Make some noise for our desi boy! It was such a thrill to do pushups at -16 temps, chillai kaalan! Where it’s extremely difficult for us to spend just a few days out there in that brass monkey weather, they stay there all year round, and they do it all happily,” she wrote.

“I was just making my pushups video, and the fauji bhai standing behind in the video told me ‘humne yahaan kisi ladki ko pushups karte hue kabhi nahi dekha, hum roz kasrat karte hain kyunki thand se bachne ka yeh best tareeka hai yahaan’ [We have never seen a woman do push-up here. We do push-ups as it keeps us warm in the cold],” she added.

She also added that it was an honour for her, and she has “All respect for them”.

Take a look at this video of the push-ups:

The video was posted six days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 10 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated several praiseful comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this pushup video?

“The push went on 1:2 ratio… Anyways, good try,” posted an Instagram user. “Proud of the Indian Army, look at his speed, hats off to you as well,” added another. “Anything remotely #indianarmy gets me totally mushy. All the more cause I have my share in the extended family, from Subedar Major Sahebs to a General or two. Your post took the cake, though. Hats off to our persons in uniform, and the folks who support them at home,” expressed a third. “This seems intense,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.

