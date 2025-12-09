Woman recounts upsetting interview after employer changes criteria mid conversation

A job seeker has narrated a disappointing interview experience on X, sparking a wider conversation about inconsistent hiring practices. The woman, identified as Vaishnavi, said she applied for a role that was clearly advertised for candidates with zero to two years of experience. However, during the interview, the interviewer allegedly shifted the eligibility criteria, leaving her disheartened and questioning the fairness of the recruitment process. A woman shared that an interviewer changed the job requirement mid conversation. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Sharing her experience on X, Vaishnavi wrote, "Today, I attended an interview for a role that was clearly listed as 0 to 2 years experience. I even showed them the official career page. But after talking for just 10 minutes, the interviewer suddenly said the requirement was 1 to 3 years. When I pointed out the listing again, he said it might be a mistake."

She added that the sudden change left her discouraged, saying, "It’s honestly disheartening. You prepare, you wait, you walk in with hope and then something like this just shuts the door before you even get a chance."

Take a look here at the post:

Users react to the incident

The post has garnered more than sixty four thousand views and attracted several reactions, with users expressing disappointment over the experience and calling for greater accountability in recruitment. One user commented, "If they are focusing on the years of experience rather than skills, it is not worth joining them. Years of experience are just signals to knowledge, not knowledge itself." Another person wrote, "If they cannot even get the job listing right, imagine working there," while someone else remarked, "Then they should not have selected you for an interview for wasting your time."

A user suggested that the interviewer simply wished to reject the candidate, saying, "That was an excuse to say no." Others pointed to a broader issue in the industry, with one user noting, "Some companies are not valuing the candidates time and effort." Another recalled a similar experience, saying, "When I was a fresher I gave interview as fresher back in time after interview they told me they want someone who has minimum two years of experience."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)