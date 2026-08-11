Woman reveals harsh reality of living in Greater Noida flat worth crores: ‘No water in taps, power cuts for 5-6 hours’

A woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing the reality of living in a Greater Noida high-rise, where flats cost crores. Despite the sweeping views, swimming pool and other signs of luxury, she claimed residents regularly struggle with basic necessities such as water and electricity.

A woman shared how her luxury high-rise flat lacked basic amenities, with water shortages and long electricity cuts. (Instagram/sweetyonesweetysharma)

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Taking to Instagram, a woman named Sweety shared a video from her 19th-floor home and contrasted the society’s premium appearance with the problems residents allegedly face.

‘Flats cost crores, but there is no water’

Showing the view from her home, Sweety said, "Friends, let me show you something really interesting. Look at this, this is my society, we live on the 19th floor. Look at this—what a view, right? Look at how amazing the swimming pool is, and look at the luxury—here, every flat costs crores, meaning 2 BHKs or 3 BHKs cost crores, not lakhs."

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{{^usCountry}} She then pointed to what she called the “harsh reality” behind the luxury. "You know the saying, ‘Water, water everywhere, but not a single drop to drink’? That's the reality here," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then pointed to what she called the “harsh reality” behind the luxury. "You know the saying, ‘Water, water everywhere, but not a single drop to drink’? That's the reality here," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sweety claimed there was no water in the taps and that residents had to store water in vessels whenever possible. "That's the reality of flats worth crores—ground level has no water. A water tanker arrives every day," she said.

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She further remarked, "And honestly, we are living such a luxurious life that we drink Bisleri water at home."

Electricity and voltage fluctuations add to woes

According to Sweety, water shortage is not the only issue. She claimed the society also faces prolonged power cuts and frequent voltage fluctuations.

"And listen, there is no electricity here for 5 to 6 hours, and the voltage fluctuates so much that our RO has broken down twice in a month, and the microwave blew up this morning, brother!" she said.

She added that her family had earlier sold their builder flat in Vaishali as well as their village home, but the experience had now made them consider shifting back to a builder flat.

The video was shared with the caption: “There’s no water in the taps, but the swimming pool is completely full.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet users react

The clip drew several reactions, with many users relating to her complaints. One person wrote, “It’s a pigeon coop, not a luxury home.” Another commented, “Really true mam.”

A third user shared a longer response: “This is the reality of most high-rise societies in NCR. I’ve lived here for about 12 years and still do, but I’ve never chosen to live in these so-called ‘luxury societies’. The living conditions are often far worse than the luxury they advertise.”

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Another simply added, “I agree with you.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)