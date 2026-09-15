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Woman says 1 lakh a month is not the ‘new normal’: ‘Social media only shows top earners’

A woman said social media had distorted salary expectations by making exceptionally high incomes seem normal.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026, 14:55:20 IST
By Mahipal Singh Chouhan
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A woman has sparked a conversation about salaries in India after arguing that social media has changed people’s perception of what constitutes a “normal” income. She pointed out that seeing posts from unusually high earners online can make even strong salaries appear ordinary, leading people to compare themselves with unrealistic benchmarks.

A woman said social media had changed people’s perception of salaries by highlighting only top earners. (Instagram/paisokiseekh)
A woman said social media had changed people’s perception of salaries by highlighting only top earners. (Instagram/paisokiseekh)

(Also read: ₹1.5-2 lakh monthly salary is enough for comfortable life in Indian cities: ‘Very high salary is a trap’">Man says 1.5-2 lakh monthly salary is enough for comfortable life in Indian cities: ‘Very high salary is a trap’)

Taking to Instagram, the woman shared the video on her account, @paisokiseekh, questioning the growing tendency to dismiss annual packages of 12 lakh or 20 lakh as average while treating exceptionally high incomes as increasingly common.

‘Do you even know what all can be done with 2 lakh?’

She went on to argue that earning 1 lakh a month should not be considered the new normal simply because social media is filled with people talking about much higher salaries.

“But honestly speaking, 1 lakh is not the new normal. Our perception of normal has changed because social media will never show you an average person. It shows you only the top earners in their respective fields. So, think twice before comparing your salary to anyone on social media,” she added.

The video was shared with the caption, “Is 1 lakh per month the new normal?”

Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The post prompted reactions from viewers, with several agreeing that online content can create an unrealistic picture of salaries and career growth.

One user wrote, “Social media has completely distorted salary expectations.” Another added, “Not everyone on social media represents reality.” A third viewer echoed the sentiment, saying, “Social media makes exceptional salaries look normal.” Agreeing with the woman’s message, another simply commented, “This is so true.”

(Also read: ₹1.5 crore job for content career, earns 500 in one month: ‘No regrets’">Woman quits 1.5 crore job for content career, earns 500 in one month: ‘No regrets’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.

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Discover the latest Trending News, viral videos, social media stories and unusual events from India and around the world. Stay updated with the topics everyone is talking about.
Discover the latest Trending News, viral videos, social media stories and unusual events from India and around the world. Stay updated with the topics everyone is talking about.
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