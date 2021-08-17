Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English, wows netizens

Every now and then, the Internet never fails to showcase some extraordinary people who can easily blow your mind with their talent. This woman from Bengaluru is an apt example of that. Shared on Instagram by Shachina Heggar, two clips of the woman who is a ragpicker, has caught the attention of netizens and may leave you surprised too.

The first video shared by Heggar shows the woman identified as Cecilia Margaret Lawrence introducing herself with a small jingle and in fluent English. Shared on August 11, the video has garnered thousands of views and several comments. With a bright flower tucked in her hair, Lawrence can be seen wearing a blue saree and carrying a Bible. As Heggar asks her if she’s alone, she promptly shows the book to say that God is always with her.

If Lawrence’s English skills have left you impressed then check out this second video where she talks about how she used to live in Japan for many years. Her delightful personality makes the video worth a watch.

Netizens loved the clips and shared their appreciation for Lawrence. Many also requested Heggar for her contact details to help her out. “This is so inspiring... She is not alone... I loved how she said that she is not alone.. God bless her,” wrote an Instagram user. “I bet she has a lot of stories to tell,” commented another.

