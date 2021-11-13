Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman shares how her fiance and his friends wished a WWII veteran who turned 100. Watch
trending

Woman shares how her fiance and his friends wished a WWII veteran who turned 100. Watch

The sweet video showcasing the gestures of the neighbours may leave you smiling.
The image is taken from the video re-shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@caroline_hobin)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 10:24 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that showcase the sweet gestures by neighbours. Those videos are often wonderful to watch and may also leave people emotional too. This clip, posted on Instagram, is an inclusion to that list. It showcases what a neighbour and his friends did for a WWII veteran who turned 100.

The video was originally shared by Caroline Hobin on TiikTok and then re-shared on the Instagram page Nextdoor. “Beautiful neighborhood kindness for a WWII veteran,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show text that reads, “Our next door neighbour turned 100 years old today.”

We won't give away too much as to what the video shows, so take a look:

RELATED STORIES

The video was shared about a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 4,000 likes. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“So beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is absolutely beautiful,” posted another. “Oh! I love this,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman smiles, records as huge Golden Orbweaver spider crawls all over her face

Two African elephants get into a heated fight during a jungle safari. Watch

This cat is completely bamboozled by a printer. Watch how it reacts

'Dulha wait karega,' says bride as she finishes food, makeup. Netizens love her
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP