Woman shares how her friend’s mom reacted to her complaining about mess food

Have you ever eaten mess food regularly while staying in hostel? Then you may be aware of how much that can make you crave for “ghar ka khana.” That is exactly what this Twitter user felt and to ease her woes she did what most people would do – rant to her friend about her situation. However, what she didn’t expect is how the friend’s mom would react to it. And, her post about the mom’s reaction is now winning hearts on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user who goes by @psychedamygdala shared the post on her personal handle. “Been complaining about mess food to friend and he told his mom, so his mom’s been sending me food almost everyday. I said I couldn’t accept it anymore because I don’t have time to make anything and return the tiffins and now she sends these little notes. Humans are top tier,” she wrote. Alongside she also posted two images.

One of the images shows her holding a note that she received from the friend’s mom. “Dear. Enjoy the food. Children should not bother about sending empty tiffin to mother. You can send your love and affection with the tiffin. That is more than enough. God bless you! Love, Mom,” it reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated more than 3,800 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments. A few also recalled similar incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Why am I crying,” posted a Twitter user. To which, another replied, “Me too.” Another individual commented, “That’s nice. Mothers are mothers!! Never differentiate. Do you eat lunch in your car everyday? As the pictures suggest?” The original poster replied, “Yeah. Sort of.”

A third suggested, “Melt my heart! Have always believed that there are beautiful people around. It just takes an open approach to find such gems. Keep holding on to such people.” Also a fourth Twitter user wrote, “Reminds me of my friend Gayatri Krishnaswamy's mom who unfailingly sent her Iyengar kathrikkai curry on the days when my hostel mess served rubbish food. Now, I wonder how she did it? A working woman with 3 school/college kids. ..” And, the original poster shared, “Pure unadulterated love I suppose.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON