Woman shares reality of never-ending expenses after moving into a flat: ‘They just keep piling up’

Moving into a rented flat often appears straightforward on paper: pay the security deposit, purchase a few household essentials and then manage the monthly rent and utility bills. However, one woman has shared how her experience turned out to be very different, with unexpected household expenses continuing to pile up long after she moved in.

A woman revealed that moving into a flat brought far more hidden expenses than she had expected. (Instagram/oyeee__swatii)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ₹29,000’: Woman shows what her monthly rent gets her in Noida">‘This view cost me ₹29,000’: Woman shows what her monthly rent gets her in Noida)

Taking to Instagram, Swati Singh shared a video detailing the financial reality she faced after shifting into a flat. She said she had initially assumed that most of the major spending would happen only during the moving-in phase, but soon realised that setting up and maintaining a home came with a seemingly endless stream of additional costs.

‘Expenses just keep piling up’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about what she had expected before moving, Singh said, “Before shifting to a flat, I used to think that once you shift into a flat, you only have initial expenses like paying the security deposit and buying essential household items. After that, there are no expenses—you just have to pay the rent, pay the electricity bill, and that’s it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about what she had expected before moving, Singh said, “Before shifting to a flat, I used to think that once you shift into a flat, you only have initial expenses like paying the security deposit and buying essential household items. After that, there are no expenses—you just have to pay the rent, pay the electricity bill, and that’s it.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Also read: Woman reveals harsh reality of living in Greater Noida flat worth crores: ‘No water in taps, power cuts for 5-6 hours’)

However, she said her experience after moving into the flat had been entirely different.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Ever since I shifted into this flat, expenses just keep piling up. I am tired of buying household things, I am tired of paying rent, I have no clue about the electricity bill,” she added.

Singh then jokingly highlighted how almost every expense now seems to fall under the “miscellaneous” category.

“And most importantly, people usually have miscellaneous expenses of 2,000 to 3,000, but in my case, everything is turning into a miscellaneous expense! Things worth 20,000 keep arriving and I don't even know.”

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet users relate

The post has garnered several reactions from social media users, many of whom said they could relate to the experience of discovering unexpected expenses after moving into a rented home.

One user wrote, “Exactly, the miscellaneous expenses are higher than the rent itself.” Another agreed, saying, “Nobody warns you about these hidden expenses.”

Others shared similar experiences. One person commented, “Same here, I’m going through exactly the same thing,” while another added, “Every week there is something new to buy.”

(Also read: ‘This is not home’: Man says WFH from flat feels no different from office)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)