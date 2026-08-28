‘This view cost me ₹29,000’: Woman shows what her monthly rent gets her in Noida

Renting a home in Noida can come with a long list of considerations, from the size and furnishing of the flat to the amenities offered by the residential society. A woman living in the city has now offered a glimpse into what she gets for a monthly rent of ₹29,000, prompting a discussion online about whether the deal offers good value for money. A woman revealed what she got for ₹29,000 rent in Noida, including a gym, pool, parking and modular kitchen. (Instagram/tanus.diary)

(Also read: Noida woman questions ₹15,000 salary for 12-hour shifts amid high rent: ‘How are we supposed to live?’)

Taking to Instagram, Tanu Bhardwaj shared a video showing her flat and the facilities available within her residential society.

What does ₹ 29,000 get you in Noida? In the clip, Bhardwaj walks viewers through what is included in her monthly rent and asks whether the overall package justifies the price.

"This view cost me a full ₹29,000. How? Let me tell you. Living in Noida with a budget of ₹29,000, what exactly do you get in a residential society? In my flat, I got a semi-furnished setup, modular kitchen, chimney, RO water purifier, geyser, ceiling fans and exhaust fans, along with society amenities like parking, a park, gym, swimming pool, yoga hall and party hall. Getting all of this for ₹29,000, is it worth it or not?"

The video gives viewers a look at the residential setup while highlighting the range of amenities that come with the property. While the flat itself is semi-furnished, Bhardwaj pointed out that several essential fittings and appliances are already available.

(Also read: Noida techie explains how he spends ₹36,000 a month, rent included)

‘Luxury or compromise?’ Sharing the video, she also questioned whether ₹29,000 is enough to secure what could be considered a premium lifestyle in Noida or whether tenants still need to compromise at that price point.

The caption reads: " ₹29K Rent: Luxury or compromise? Is ₹29K rent in Noida enough for a premium lifestyle, or do you still have to make compromises on this budget? Let’s do a reality check!"

Watch the clip here: