‘This view cost me ₹29,000’: Woman shows what her monthly rent gets her in Noida
A Noida woman showed what her ₹29,000 monthly rent got her, from a semi-furnished flat to society amenities.
Renting a home in Noida can come with a long list of considerations, from the size and furnishing of the flat to the amenities offered by the residential society. A woman living in the city has now offered a glimpse into what she gets for a monthly rent of ₹29,000, prompting a discussion online about whether the deal offers good value for money.
(Also read: Noida woman questions ₹15,000 salary for 12-hour shifts amid high rent: ‘How are we supposed to live?’)
Taking to Instagram, Tanu Bhardwaj shared a video showing her flat and the facilities available within her residential society.
What does ₹29,000 get you in Noida?
In the clip, Bhardwaj walks viewers through what is included in her monthly rent and asks whether the overall package justifies the price.
"This view cost me a full ₹29,000. How? Let me tell you. Living in Noida with a budget of ₹29,000, what exactly do you get in a residential society? In my flat, I got a semi-furnished setup, modular kitchen, chimney, RO water purifier, geyser, ceiling fans and exhaust fans, along with society amenities like parking, a park, gym, swimming pool, yoga hall and party hall. Getting all of this for ₹29,000, is it worth it or not?"
The video gives viewers a look at the residential setup while highlighting the range of amenities that come with the property. While the flat itself is semi-furnished, Bhardwaj pointed out that several essential fittings and appliances are already available.
(Also read: Noida techie explains how he spends ₹36,000 a month, rent included)
‘Luxury or compromise?’
Sharing the video, she also questioned whether ₹29,000 is enough to secure what could be considered a premium lifestyle in Noida or whether tenants still need to compromise at that price point.
The caption reads: " ₹29K Rent: Luxury or compromise? Is ₹29K rent in Noida enough for a premium lifestyle, or do you still have to make compromises on this budget? Let’s do a reality check!"
Watch the clip here:
Internet weighs in
The post has drawn reactions from social media users, with opinions divided over whether the rent is reasonable.
One user pointed to the rising cost of housing in the city, writing, "Noida rents are getting expensive really fast." Another felt the price was steep considering the flat is only partly furnished and said, " ₹29K still feels quite high for a semi-furnished flat."
Others, however, believed that the facilities available within the society helped justify the cost. "Society amenities can make a huge difference," one person commented. Another user found the offer relatively reasonable for the location, writing, "For Noida, this actually looks like a decent deal."
(Also read: ‘Complimentary swimming pool’: Noida woman shows waterlogged society basement despite ₹30,000+ rent)
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More