Noida techie explains how he spends ₹36,000 a month, rent included
A Noida-based software engineer has broken down his expenses in an Instagram video to explain how he survives on ₹36,000 per month
A Noida-based software engineer has broken down his expenses in an Instagram video to explain how he survives on ₹36,000 per month. Priyanshu is a 22-year-old software engineer who lives alone in Noida. In his Instagram video, he broke down his biggest monthly expenses while also revealing that he manages to save ₹20,000 every month.
Rent and other expenses
Like with most young professionals living away from their families, rent forms the biggest chunk of his expenses. The Noida techie revealed that he shares a 3BHK with other flatmates. His share of the rent comes to ₹15,000 per month.
“Depending on how much AC I use, the electricity bill comes to around ₹500 to 1,000,” he said.
Priyanshu manages to save a good amount in terms of groceries since his workplace provides free breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Dinner is free in the office too, but the software engineer explained that he mostly orders in.
Ordering food, along with some groceries, costs him roughly ₹8,000 per month.
Next, he spends ₹5,000 on protein powder, oats and other health supplements. Using the gym in his society costs him just ₹500 per month.
“Just because I eat healthy doesn’t mean I don’t go out with friends. I spend around ₹5,000 on that,” he added.
Priyanshu said that petrol for his motorcycle costs him around ₹2,000 per month, while entertainment expenses are almost nil because he has just one subscription — YouTube Premium — which costs only ₹90 per month.
Adding up all these expenses brings his total spending to approximately ₹36,000 per month. On top of this, the 22-year-old also invests ₹20,000
Internet reacts
The video has gone viral with thousands of views, as many others chimed in to talk about their own expenses.
“As a 22 year old myself living with family makes me wonder how I’m spending more than you,” wrote one person in the comments section.
“What kind of YouTube premium are you getting when mine is 149 a month,” another wondered.
“Electricity bill 1000 no way. I live alone in a hostel and my electricity bill comes around 4k,” a third person added.
Several people also asked Priyanshu how much he earned, but the software engineer refused to disclose his salary citing company policy.
(Also read: Microsoft techie couple in Noida breaks down ₹1.6 lakh monthly expenses, says city feels balanced despite rising costs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More