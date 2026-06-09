Noida techie explains how he spends ₹36,000 a month, rent included

A Noida-based software engineer has broken down his expenses in an Instagram video to explain how he survives on ₹36,000 per month. Priyanshu is a 22-year-old software engineer who lives alone in Noida. In his Instagram video, he broke down his biggest monthly expenses while also revealing that he manages to save ₹20,000 every month. A Noida techie breaks down his monthly expenses of ₹36,000. (Instagram/@projectpriyanshu)

Rent and other expenses Like with most young professionals living away from their families, rent forms the biggest chunk of his expenses. The Noida techie revealed that he shares a 3BHK with other flatmates. His share of the rent comes to ₹15,000 per month.

“Depending on how much AC I use, the electricity bill comes to around ₹500 to 1,000,” he said.

Priyanshu manages to save a good amount in terms of groceries since his workplace provides free breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Dinner is free in the office too, but the software engineer explained that he mostly orders in.

Ordering food, along with some groceries, costs him roughly ₹8,000 per month.

Next, he spends ₹5,000 on protein powder, oats and other health supplements. Using the gym in his society costs him just ₹500 per month.