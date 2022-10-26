Woman sings Bruno Mars' Just the Way You Are to cute pet dog. Watch its reaction

You have probably heard the song Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars, being performed at least somewhere or the other. But what if we tell you that a woman has put her own spin on this song and performed it for her adorable little pet pug? Well that is exactly what this particular Instagram video showcases. The video opens to show a woman strumming her ukulele. And on the bed, one can see her adorable little pet dog seated, looking directly into her eyes and enjoying the music to the fullest. There is a good chance that you will want to keep watching this cute dog video over and over again, owing to its sheer cuteness.

“Just The Way You Are by @brunomars but make it about DOGS! The metronome tail is out in full force and he also stares into my soul harder than I’ve ever seen. Douglas loves the music,” it reads. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this adorable dog named Doug. This dog is so well-known on social media that he has over 3.7 million followers who eagerly await images and videos of him.

Since it was posted on September 30, this video has amassed over 2.39 lakh likes.

"He just looks right into your eyes!" a person on Instagram noted. A second added, “I love how he wags his tail while you sing." A third comment remarked, in reference to the happenings of the video, "He is adorable but I think the cat’s jealous, had to leave the room."