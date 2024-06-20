 Woman sings Lord Krishna bhajan during C-section delivery. Internet says it’s the ‘purest form of love’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman sings Lord Krishna bhajan during C-section delivery. Internet says it’s the ‘purest form of love’

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 20, 2024 01:53 PM IST

The video that shows a woman singing a popular Krishna bhajan during her C-section delivery has left people teary-eyed.

A video of a woman singing a bhajan during her C-section delivery in an operation theatre was shared on X. The video shows the woman singing the bhajan dedicated to Lord Krishna, and it has elicited numerous reactions from people. Many have labelledthe video as the “purest form of love”.

Doctors performing C-section surgery on the woman as she sings a Lord Krishna bhajan. (X/@fenilkothari)
Doctors performing C-section surgery on the woman as she sings a Lord Krishna bhajan. (X/@fenilkothari)

Read| Obgyn shares raw moment from operating theatre after delivering newborn: ‘Baby cried, I smiled’

“A moment of goosebumps. She literally prayed to give eternal life to the baby,” reads the caption to the video shared on X by user Fenil Kothari.

The video opens to show the woman singing Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari while doctors perform Caesarean-section surgery on her. What’s more, the woman remains calm and composed throughout the video, seeking blessings from the almighty for herself and her child.

Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared on June 19 on X, has accumulated over 2.5 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Cesarean Awareness Month: Busting myths and misconceptions about C-section

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“The purest form of love,” said an individual on X.

Another X user added, “Mother’s love is unmatched.”

“Power of prayer! This is strength and pure love of a mother,” expressed a third Internet user.

A fourth commented, “Strong woman.”

“That’s so heartwarming,” shared a fifth.

A sixth social media user joined, “Singing so nicely despite the pain.”

News / Trending / Woman sings Lord Krishna bhajan during C-section delivery. Internet says it’s the ‘purest form of love’
