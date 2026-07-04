Woman teaches mother how to shop on Amazon, her diary notes leave internet emotional

A heartwarming video of a woman patiently teaching her mother how to place an order on Amazon has struck an emotional chord with social media users. The clip, shared on Instagram by Nidhi Choudhary, shows a simple yet touching moment between a daughter and her mother, as the latter learns the steps of online shopping with great care and curiosity.

A woman taught her mother how to order from Amazon. (Instagram/nikum_diaries)

{{^htLoading}}

(Also read: 'Dream come true': Amazon employee takes parents on a tour of Bengaluru office)

A lesson in technology

In the video, Choudhary can be seen explaining the process of ordering from Amazon step by step. Her mother listens carefully and writes down each instruction in a physical diary that she has been maintaining since 2002.

(Also read:₹66 LPA Amazon offer and ₹65 LPA Salesforce job in Bengaluru: 'Do not want burnout'"> Techie torn between ₹66 LPA Amazon offer and ₹65 LPA Salesforce job in Bengaluru: 'Do not want burnout')

Daughter shares emotional caption

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video on Instagram, Choudhary wrote, “I love teaching her little things about technology. Today, I taught her how to order from Amazon, and she carefully wrote every step in her diary from 2002.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video on Instagram, Choudhary wrote, “I love teaching her little things about technology. Today, I taught her how to order from Amazon, and she carefully wrote every step in her diary from 2002.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Watch the clip here:

The post has received several reactions, with many users appreciating the daughter’s patience and the mother’s willingness to learn something new. For many, the clip was a reminder that small acts of care often become the most meaningful family moments.

Internet reacts to touching video

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user wrote, “I love how patiently and softly you are explaining it to your mom. It’s really the tone that matters. It’s her first time in this world too, and we often tend to forget that because she is a mother. It’s amazing that you clearly know how to treat her with love and respect. Both of you are lucky to have each other.”

(Also read: 'Protecting my peace matters more': Amazon employee explains why she stopped trying to be 'perfect' at work)

Another said, “You’re such a loving and thoughtful daughter.” A third user commented, “Her handwriting resembles my mother’s. Please give your mom an extra hug from my side today.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another person shared a similar experience and wrote, “I do the same. I teach my parents because some time back, I also didn’t know how to shop online or how to use Paytm, yes, you heard that right. But life teaches you everything, and now I want my parents to become self-sufficient too.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)