Techie torn between ₹66 LPA Amazon offer and ₹65 LPA Salesforce job in Bengaluru: 'Do not want burnout'

A Reddit post has gone viral after a software engineer shared a difficult career dilemma between two high-paying tech offers in Bengaluru. Choosing between a ₹66 LPA SDE2 package at Amazon and a ₹65 LPA SMTS role at Salesforce, the user said that making the right choice is crucial to protect their well-being. They claimed that after working for five years in the industry, their ultimate goal is to find a predictable environment where they can work comfortably without the risk of burning out. A Reddit user shared that they received job offers from Amazon and Salesforce. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“Amazon Vs Salesforce Offer,” a Reddit user wrote. The techie added, “Recently got offer from both. Amazon - SDE2 (L5) - 66 LPA - Some Device related team. Salesforce - SMTS - 65 LPA - Industry Cloud,” asking, “What should i pick, both are from Bangalore offer.”

Also Read: Bengaluru techie earning ₹3.5 lakh monthly says he struggles to save ₹50,000: ‘Living in constant anxiety’

The employee added that they have 5 years of experience and currently have a salary of ₹45 LPA.

“I want a stable and predictable environment. Do not want to burn out. My Interview Prep: Trying from 2025 to switch but nothing worked, Now got 2 offers.”

The employee concluded the Reddit post with a series of links that showcase their work and portfolio.