Techie torn between ₹66 LPA Amazon offer and ₹65 LPA Salesforce job in Bengaluru: 'Do not want burnout'
The post about a techie receiving job offers from Amazon and Salesforce has prompted a range of responses on Reddit.
A Reddit post has gone viral after a software engineer shared a difficult career dilemma between two high-paying tech offers in Bengaluru. Choosing between a ₹66 LPA SDE2 package at Amazon and a ₹65 LPA SMTS role at Salesforce, the user said that making the right choice is crucial to protect their well-being. They claimed that after working for five years in the industry, their ultimate goal is to find a predictable environment where they can work comfortably without the risk of burning out.
“Amazon Vs Salesforce Offer,” a Reddit user wrote. The techie added, “Recently got offer from both. Amazon - SDE2 (L5) - 66 LPA - Some Device related team. Salesforce - SMTS - 65 LPA - Industry Cloud,” asking, “What should i pick, both are from Bangalore offer.”
Also Read: Bengaluru techie earning ₹3.5 lakh monthly says he struggles to save ₹50,000: ‘Living in constant anxiety’
The employee added that they have 5 years of experience and currently have a salary of ₹45 LPA.
“I want a stable and predictable environment. Do not want to burn out. My Interview Prep: Trying from 2025 to switch but nothing worked, Now got 2 offers.”
The employee concluded the Reddit post with a series of links that showcase their work and portfolio.
What did social media say?
The post sparked a massive debate among tech professionals, with several former and current employees sharing their contrasting experiences at both companies. While some warned about toxic micro-management, others pointed out the long-term career growth associated with each brand.
An individual commented, “I switched from Amazon and I would say be ready with your resume and try switching. Man, I got fed up and left without an offer. Cruelty was at its peak there.”
Also Read: 'Indian tech workers aren't hardworking': Techie compares Indian and foreign engineers, internet reacts
Another expressed, “Moved from Amazon to Salesforce as I got a level bump. For the same level, I would choose Amazon but specifically only teams in AWS. Salesforce has a better culture, though.” A third posted, “Go with Amazon. If at all, you'll learn to fight and survive. SFDC is on a downward spiral, plus industries are not a good cloud to be in.”
A fourth wrote, “Go to Amazon. I have worked for both. I liked a few things at Amazon. I don't like anything at Salesforce.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More