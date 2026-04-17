Woman throws HK$1,000 notes from high-rise, sparks street scramble in China

A surprising incident in China's Shantou has drawn widespread attention after a woman reportedly threw large amounts of cash from her high-rise apartment window, triggering a scramble among residents and passersby.

A woman was filmed throwing cash out of the window of a high-rise in China

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Witnesses said bundles of Hong Kong $1,000 banknotes began falling from a residential building in the Star Lake City complex, prompting people on the street to rush forward and collect the money. Videos of the scene quickly spread on Chinese social media platforms.

Some residents reportedly managed to pick up several notes before authorities reached the spot.

(Also read: Generous Detroit man makes it rain cash at his own funeral, helicopter drops $5,000)

Police and property management step in

According to a report in the HK Standard, property management at the Star Lake City complex confirmed that the cash involved was genuine. Officials also said that some residents have already returned the money they collected.

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{{^usCountry}} Local police have urged anyone who picked up the banknotes to hand them over to the management office or nearest police station. Authorities also confirmed that the situation has been brought under control and an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local police have urged anyone who picked up the banknotes to hand them over to the management office or nearest police station. Authorities also confirmed that the situation has been brought under control and an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Possible reasons behind the incident unclear. (Also read: It’s raining cash: Man tosses dollar bills in air to show ‘absurdity of money’) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Possible reasons behind the incident unclear. (Also read: It’s raining cash: Man tosses dollar bills in air to show ‘absurdity of money’) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the exact reason behind the incident has not been confirmed, unverified reports suggest it may be linked to a domestic dispute involving the woman and her husband. Another account claims she may have been emotionally distressed due to a family member’s illness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the exact reason behind the incident has not been confirmed, unverified reports suggest it may be linked to a domestic dispute involving the woman and her husband. Another account claims she may have been emotionally distressed due to a family member’s illness. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have not confirmed these claims, and the investigation is ongoing.

The unusual episode quickly became a trending topic online, with users jokingly referring to it as a “money rain” event. Some netizens even nicknamed the woman the “Shantou Coin Young Master”.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the total amount thrown could be significant, with estimates ranging from hundreds of thousands to as high as HK$2 million, though authorities have not verified these figures.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Trending Desk ...Read More The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights. Read Less

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