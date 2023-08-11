Woman travelling in metro tells friend she is hungry, then this happens

A heartwarming story of how a passenger offered food to her fellow traveller during a metro ride has left people smiling. A woman, who goes by Prudent-Action3511 on Reddit, shared the tale on the platform. She explained in detail how she was offered food by a fellow passenger who overheard her telling her friend that she is hungry.

The tale of kindness in a metro has left people smiling (representational image). (Unsplash/@Ebenezer EBE)

"I was going home from Raidurg in the metro and started complaining to my friends about how hungry I was. We were joking about it, and I even pointed out someone's juice bottle in their bag and joked about simply stealing it, they weren't looking at me so I was safe anyway,” she wrote. Then she explained how a “nice lady” sitting beside her asked if she and her friend were hungry. When they replied that they are, the woman went on to give them snacks and fruits to eat.

“She was just so sweet and this literally made my day! I hope we all do random acts of kindness like this. Increases our hope in humanity,” the Reddit user wrote and concluded her post.

Take a look at this post about the kind gesture of a woman:

The post was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Till now, it has accumulated close to 400 upvotes and counting. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this heartwarming exchange between two metro passengers?

“Need more people like these,” wrote a Reddit user. “Protect this lady at all costs,” joined another. “This is so sweet,” posted a third. A few, however, shared their disapproval about people eating inside the metro. What are your thoughts on this story?

