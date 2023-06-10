Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman who married herself celebrates her first wedding anniversary

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 10, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Kshama Bindu got married to herself back in 2022. She is the first person in India to perform sologamy or self-marriage.

Kshama Bindu made headlines a year ago when she decided to get married to herself. Hailing from Gujarat, the woman took 'saat phere' with herself and put sindoor on her forehead to perform India's first sologamy or self-marriage. Once again, she is making headlines and this time due to her recent video on Instagram. The video shows her celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

The image shows Kshama Bindu, the woman who married herself.(Instagram/@kshamachy)

“Happy 1st Anniversary,” she wrote as she shared a video. The video is created using different snippets, including pictures from her wedding. One of the snippets in her video also shows her getting a tattoo “Ekla Chalo Re”. For the unversed, the words are from a famous Bengali poem by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and roughly translates to “Walk alone”.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 6,500 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered nearly 1,000 likes. The post has also received several comments. Many simply wished her and wrote “Happy Anniversary”.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Congratulations,” shared another. “Great,” posted a third. Many reacted using heart or clapping emoticons.

